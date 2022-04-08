Left Menu

U.S. to place one Patriot missile system in Slovakia- Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will put one Patriot missile defense system, along with U.S. troops to operate it, in Slovakia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday, after Bratislava agreed to donate its S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. Austin, in a statement, said the system would arrive in the coming days.

"Their deployment length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defense solutions," Austin said.

