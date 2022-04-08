U.S. to place one Patriot missile system in Slovakia- Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will put one Patriot missile defense system, along with U.S. troops to operate it, in Slovakia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday, after Bratislava agreed to donate its S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. Austin, in a statement, said the system would arrive in the coming days.
"Their deployment length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defense solutions," Austin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lloyd Austin
- Defense
- The United States
- Bratislava
- S-300
- Slovakian
- Patriot
- Austin
- Slovakia
- U.S.
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nationalism needs a villain, patriotism is pure love for country, says Kabir Khan
Hardcore patriotism, diehard honesty, humanity of AAP ideology: Kejriwal
Russia expels three Slovakian diplomats - foreign ministry
Hardcore patriotism, honesty, humanity pillars of AAP ideology reflected in Delhi budget: Kejriwal
Hardcore patriotism, honesty, humanity pillars of AAP ideology reflected in Delhi budget: Kejriwal