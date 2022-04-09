Security beefed up in Jharkhand ahead of Ram Navami

Security was beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Ram Navami, which will be celebrated on Sunday, officials said.

The superintendents of police of all districts have been directed to be vigilant during the festival, they said.

Adequate security forces have been deployed in sensitive districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Chatra and Hazaribag, an officer at the police headquarters said.

The districts have been asked to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations for better monitoring, he said.

In state capital Ranchi, police have been conducting flag marches since Friday, he added.

The security was further tightened in the city after two men were beaten up at Karbala chowk on Friday and their bikes were set ablaze, the officer said.

''The district administration is closely monitoring Ram Navami celebrations. Any miscreant who intends to disturb public peace will be dealt with legally in a strict manner. I appeal to the people of the capital to observe the festival peacefully,'' Ranchi's deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan told PTI.

Security was also beefed up in Khunti after Kendriya Ram Navami Mahasamiti announced to take out a procession, officials said.

A violent clash between two communities was reported from the district recently.

Lohardaga's deputy commissioner Waghmare Prasad Krishna said civil and police officers have been deputed at all strategic locations.

Magistrates have been asked to take stern action if required to maintain peace in Lohardaga city, he said.

Hazaribag deputy commissioner Nancy Sahay asked the puja committees to follow the guidelines issued by the state government. The administration has also declared dry days from April 10 to April 12.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Gumla sub-division area. It will be in force till April 12, an official said.

Palamu deputy commissioner Jatashankar Choudhary said Ram Navami processions will be monitored with the help of drones and CCTV cameras.

The state government has extended the time for processions till 10 pm in view of demands by various Ram Navami puja committees and political parties. The number of persons allowed in a procession was restricted to 100.

