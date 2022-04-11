Left Menu

Lithuania wants NATO to expand Baltic battalions into brigades

Updated: 11-04-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 16:25 IST
Arvydas Anusauskas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Lithuania
  • Lithuania

Lithuania wants the NATO battalions in the Baltic countries to be expanded into brigades, the country's defense ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A brigade consists of several battalions of troops.

"Lithuania, together with other countries on the eastern flank of NATO, is seeking to strengthen the battle groups of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence into forward presence brigades," Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas was quoted as saying.

