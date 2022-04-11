Lithuania wants NATO to expand Baltic battalions into brigades
Lithuania wants the NATO battalions in the Baltic countries to be expanded into brigades, the country's defense ministry said in a statement on Monday.
A brigade consists of several battalions of troops.
"Lithuania, together with other countries on the eastern flank of NATO, is seeking to strengthen the battle groups of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence into forward presence brigades," Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas was quoted as saying.
