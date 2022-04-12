Left Menu

Commission agent robbed of Rs 8 lakh in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:19 IST
Commission agent robbed of Rs 8 lakh in Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A collection agent was allegedly robbed of over Rs 8 lakh cash by four unidentified assailants here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant Yogendra had been to the vegetable market near Sector 88 to collect payments on Monday evening.

"While he was coming out of the market with around Rs 8 lakh cash, three-to-four unidentified assailants arrived on two motorcycles and hit him with a wooden stick," Joint Police Commissioner Love Kumar said.

"The collection agent said he fell down because of the attack after which the assailants took the cash and fled the scene. He added that no firearm was used in the incident," the senior IPS officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station and four teams have been formed to solve the case, Kumar said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage at the crime spot and nearby areas to identify the assailants, the officer said.

According to officials, the collection agent worked for a private businessman who supplied material to vegetable vendors.

He worked on a commission basis and was tasked with collecting payments from the vendors on behalf of his boss, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

