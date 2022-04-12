Live Updates - Ukraine launches probe over mine death

Ukrainian police on Tuesday said they have launched a war crimes investigation after a 64-year-old man was killed by a mine left behind in an area from which Russian forces recently retreated.

Police said the unidentified local man was driving near the village of Krasne in northern Ukraine on Monday and had pulled over his car to greet acquaintances when he struck an anti-tank mine left at the side of the road.

Ukrainian authorities have issued repeated warnings of mines and explosive traps left in areas where Russian troops have been operating.

The Interior Ministry said that German federal police have recorded 335,578 people entering since Russia's invasion started on February 24. Those who have arrived are overwhelmingly women and children.

The true number of refugees in Germany could be higher, however, since there are no strict controls on the country's eastern border and Ukrainian citizens can stay up to 90 days in the European Union without a visa.

Officials say an unknown number also have moved on to other European countries.

The UN refugee agency on Tuesday put the total number of people who have fled Ukraine at more than 4.6 million, over 2.6 million of whom fled at least initially to Poland.

___ MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the Russian military action in Ukraine aimed to ensure Moscow's security and vowed that its goals would be achieved.

Speaking on a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East, Putin charged that Ukraine was turned into an "anti-Russian bridgehead" where "sprouts of nationalism and neo-Nazism were being cultivated".

Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed such claims as a cover for aggression.

Putin reaffirmed his claim that the Russian "special military operation" was aimed to protect people in areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels. He also said the campaign was also aimed to "ensure Russia's own security." Putin argued that "we had no other choice" and said that "there is no doubt that we will achieve our goals." ___ MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country can't be isolated.

Speaking on a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East, Putin said that Russia has no intention to isolate itself and added that foreign powers wouldn't succeed in isolating it.

He said that "it's certainly impossible to isolate anyone in the world of today, especially such a huge country as Russia." Putin added that "we will work with those of our partners who want to cooperate." Putin's visit to Vostochny marked his first known trip outside Moscow since Russia launched military action in Ukraine on February 24. Putin toured space facilities together with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

___ VILNIUS (Lithuania) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to step up economic sanctions against Russia, arguing that the Russian political and military leadership feels it can continue the invasion of Ukraine because of signals from some European nations.

Zelenskyy told lawmakers in Lithuania, a former Soviet republic that is now an EU and NATO member, that "they know they will go unpunished as Europe still prefers continued cooperation, trade, business as usual".

He said via an interpreter that he urges sanctions on all Russian banks and called for Europe to "get rid of their oil".

In the latest of a series of addresses by video link to parliaments in Europe and beyond, Zelenskyy said that "Europe must win this war. And we will win it together." The 141-seat Seimas assembly was decorated with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian and the yellow-green-red Lithuanian flags.

