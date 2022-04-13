Russia ready to attack in Donetsk, Kherson directions, Ukraine says
Russian forces are fully ready for a fresh assault in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and southern Kherson region, Ukraine's armed forces command said on Wednesday.
"In the Donetsk and Tavria (Kherson) directions, according to available information, the enemy is ready for offensive actions," the armed forces said in a Facebook post.
