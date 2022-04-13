Left Menu

Russia ready to attack in Donetsk, Kherson directions, Ukraine says

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:04 IST
Russian forces are fully ready for a fresh assault in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and southern Kherson region, Ukraine's armed forces command said on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk and Tavria (Kherson) directions, according to available information, the enemy is ready for offensive actions," the armed forces said in a Facebook post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

