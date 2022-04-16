Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and western city of Lviv - local media
Explosions were heard in the early hours on Saturday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv, local media reported. Air raid sirens were going off over most of Ukraine early on Saturday. There has been no official confirmation of the explosions. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 09:38 IST
