Russia strikes armoured vehicle plant, military repair facility in Ukraine -IFX
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 13:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia destroyed production buildings of an armoured vehicle plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and a military repair facility in the city of Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
The strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons, it said.
Russia also downed one Ukrainian SU-25 aircraft near the city of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast of eastern Ukraine, Interfax added, citing Russia's defence ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Interfax
- Ukraine
- defence ministry
- Kharkiv Oblast
- Kyiv
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on gloomy outlook as Ukraine, recession risks weigh
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine negotiations to resume, Europe faces Russia gas deadline
FEATURE-As Ukraine war hikes prices, Global South farmers struggle to find fertilizer
Australia to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine after request