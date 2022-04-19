Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:51 IST
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India next week
President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen Image Credit: ANI
  • India

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay a two-day visit to India from April 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

It will be her first visit to India as the president of the European Commission. Der Leyen is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet President Ram Nath Kovind among other leaders.

The crisis in Ukraine as well as ways to deepen EU-India cooperation are set to figure prominently in her talks with Indian leaders.

The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's Raisina Dialogue.

''India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in political and strategic, trade and commerce, climate and sustainability, digital and technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties,'' the MEA said.

The India-EU leaders' meeting in May last year set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the India-EU connectivity partnership. ''The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with EU,'' the MEA said in a statement.

