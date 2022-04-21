MP: Man stabbed to death after he objects to boy talking to his minor daughter

A 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three persons after he objected to one of them talking to his minor daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Thursday.

The victim Basant Patel was stabbed to death after he objected to one of the accused Abhishek (18) talking to his 14-year-old daughter in Brij Mohan Nagar locality on Wednesday night, Gorakhpur Police Station in-charge Brijbhan Singh said.

The three accused Abhishek alias Naman, his father Rajaram (45) and Aditya (19) fled the scene after attacking the victim, he said, adding the efforts are on to arrest them, he said.

The victim sustained multiple injuries in his abdomen and died enroute to a hospital, the official added.

