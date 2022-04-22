Left Menu

Police: Man bites, stabs K9 dog in California

A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody Wednesday, authorities said.The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police.

PTI | Fairfield | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:14 IST
Police: Man bites, stabs K9 dog in California
  • Country:
  • United States

A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police. The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and recovering at home with its handler.

Officers were initially called to an elderly victim's home Wednesday afternoon on a report of a burglary, the police department said in a Facebook post. The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.

Officers found the man, 44, running around inside the first victim's home. They tried and failed to get him to come outside.

When police and the K9 dog went inside the house, the dog “contacted” the man; authorities did not provide further information about what occurred during the contact.

The man then allegedly bit the dog in the face and stabbed the animal on its left side with a knife, police said.

The man was treated at the hospital for unspecified injuries. It was not clear if the injuries were related to the dog or the alleged drug use. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog and obstructing or resisting a public officer. He also faces a parole violation, online jail records show.

The city of Fairfield is nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022