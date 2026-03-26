Left Menu

Manoj Tiwary: From Cricket Field to Political Crossroads

Manoj Tiwary, a former India cricketer and West Bengal state minister, was excluded from the Trinamool Congress' candidate list for the 2026 elections. Offered a role by the BJP, Tiwary remains undecided about his political future, reflecting on his journey from cricket to politics and his contributions as an MLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:51 IST
Manoj Tiwary: From Cricket Field to Political Crossroads
Manoj Tiwary
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer and West Bengal state minister Manoj Tiwary finds himself at a political crossroads following his exclusion from the Trinamool Congress' candidate list for the 2026 assembly elections. The ruling party opted to nominate Dr Rana Chatterjee for the Shibpur constituency, denying Tiwary another term.

Faced with an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tiwary, who currently serves as the Minister of State for Sports, remains contemplative about his next steps. During a public appearance in Kolkata, Tiwary expressed the need for time and consultation with his family before making a decision about his political path.

Tiwary's departure from the TMC ticket raises questions about political loyalty and highlights an ongoing trend of sports figures transitioning into political roles. With BJP already enlisting his former teammate Ashok Dinda, Tiwary's decision could significantly impact the political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

 India
2
Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

 India
3
From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

 India
4
Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is powering energy transition but not without costs

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026