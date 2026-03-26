Manoj Tiwary: From Cricket Field to Political Crossroads

Former Indian cricketer and West Bengal state minister Manoj Tiwary finds himself at a political crossroads following his exclusion from the Trinamool Congress' candidate list for the 2026 assembly elections. The ruling party opted to nominate Dr Rana Chatterjee for the Shibpur constituency, denying Tiwary another term.

Faced with an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tiwary, who currently serves as the Minister of State for Sports, remains contemplative about his next steps. During a public appearance in Kolkata, Tiwary expressed the need for time and consultation with his family before making a decision about his political path.

Tiwary's departure from the TMC ticket raises questions about political loyalty and highlights an ongoing trend of sports figures transitioning into political roles. With BJP already enlisting his former teammate Ashok Dinda, Tiwary's decision could significantly impact the political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)