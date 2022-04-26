Left Menu

Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 03:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 03:47 IST
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking to a town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said. Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

