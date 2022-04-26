N.Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up development of the country's nuclear arsenal in remarks at a military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), state media reported on Tuesday.
The parade occurred on Monday during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state news agency KCNA said.
