Left Menu

N.Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-04-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 07:53 IST
N.Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up development of the country's nuclear arsenal in remarks at a military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), state media reported on Tuesday.

The parade occurred on Monday during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state news agency KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022