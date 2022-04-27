Left Menu

U.S. SEC's internal watchdog Hoecker to retire in early May

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:52 IST
U.S. SEC's internal watchdog Hoecker to retire in early May

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said the agency's internal watchdog Carl Hoecker will retire as of May 7, after leading the Office of the Inspector General since February 2013.

Deputy Inspector General for Audits, Evaluations, and Special Projects Rebecca Sharek will take over as acting Inspector General, the SEC said in a statement. Hoecker's exit comes months after Reuters reported that he kept his job at the agency following a government probe accusing him of "serious misconduct." In 2020, the Republican-led agency suspended him without pay for seven days.

Prior to joining the SEC, Hoecker served in similar roles for the U.S. Capitol Police and Treasury Department. He has spent more than four decades in the federal government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022