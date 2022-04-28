Russia accuses OSCE of handing information to Western intelligence

Russia on Thursday accused the Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) of handing information on the location of Russian and pro-Russian forces to Western and Ukrainian intelligence.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the allegation during a briefing with reporters but did not provide evidence for it. She said investigators from the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic, which is backed by Russia, would provide additional proof.

The OSCE has a monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)