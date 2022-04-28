Left Menu

Court reserves order on Mevani’s bail plea

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:50 IST
Court reserves order on Mevani’s bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Barpeta court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with a case of alleged assault of a woman police officer here till Friday.

Mevani's advocate Angshuman Bora told PTI that the court has completed its hearing in the case on Thursday.

The prosecution tried to get an adjournment but the court declined it and ordered it to submit their arguments on Thursday itself, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress, which supports Mevani, held protests across Assam during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state during the day.

Mevani was remanded to police custody for five days on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when she was accompanying him from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar, where a case had been lodged against him in connection with the tweet, after being brought from Gujarat.

He was arrested first in Gujarat on April 19 for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022