Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel works where fighters are holding out
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:33 IST
Ukraine hopes on Friday to evacuate civilians who are holed up with Ukrainian fighters in the vast Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol.
"An operation is planned today to get civilians out of the plant," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said without giving details.
