Russian strike on Odesa airport knocks out runway -officials

A Russian missile strike on Saturday knocked out the newly-constructed runway at the main airport in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, a strategic Ukrainian Black Sea port, military and civilian officials said.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea. "The runway at Odesa airport was destroyed. Thank God no one was hurt. Anti-sabotage measures are being carried out in the region," he said in a video posted online.

Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said it had taken a total of 10 years to design and build the new runway, which was formally opened last July. "Thanks to the new runway we were expecting a colossal influx of tourists from all over the world. Instead, we got a rocket strike," he said on Facebook.

"But Odesa is not a city which surrenders to difficulties. We will absolutely restore the runway after our victory and even more tourists will come to us." Russia's military has not yet confirmed the strike.

