Ukrainian forces have strategically withdrawn from the eastern town of Siversk as Russian troops intensify their offensive across the front line. The military action marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Ukraine's General Staff announced the withdrawal on Tuesday, emphasizing that the decision was made primarily to safeguard the lives of its soldiers. Despite retreating, the Ukrainian forces reportedly inflicted significant damage on Russian troops, showcasing their resilience in the face of adversity.

According to official reports, the Russian invaders benefited from a substantial numerical advantage and relentless pressure by small assault teams operating under challenging weather conditions, a factor contributing to their advance in the region.

