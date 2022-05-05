Nepal gears up for local body polls

Nepal is all set to conduct local body elections across the country from May 13, with the Election Commission (EC) asking the government to make necessary arrangements, including shutting all international border crossings, prohibiting the sale of liquor and imposing related sections of the Constitution.

This is the second local body polls in the Himalayan nation under the new Constitution.

According to the Election Commission, there will be a 48-hour ban on international border crossings before and on the day of poling. ''The border transit points are to remain shut until polling is over so as to complete the administrative work of the local-level election scheduled for May 13 in a free, fair, and fearless environment,'' the Commission said.

''A meeting of the Election Commission office-bearers held on Thursday decided to dispatch a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to shut the international border points from the midnight of May 10 and halt all domestic traffic on the polling day,'' EC spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel said.

The EC will send a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to prohibit the sale, distribution and consumption of alcohol in designated areas from the midnight of May 10 until voting concludes for effective implementation of the provisions of Section 71 of the Local Level Election Directives and 2078 BS.

Nepal in April began transporting security personnel for the smooth conduct of the polls.

In the polls, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Ward Chairpersons and Ward members will be elected. All members have a term of five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)