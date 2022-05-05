Left Menu

Scholz, Biden agree to not acknowledge Russian territorial gains

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:17 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a call on Thursday they would not recognize any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said in a statement.

The two leaders also denounced "recent comments of the Russian leadership seeking to discredit the democratically legitimized Ukrainian leadership," the spokesperson said.

"They agreed that Ukraine needed to be further substantially and continuously supported in the practice of its legitimate right to self defence," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

