Greenland Gambit: Trump's Greenland Ambitions Shake Political Arena

Republican lawmakers are locked in a political tussle with President Donald Trump over his controversial ambition to take possession of Greenland, raising alarms about potential fractures in NATO and American foreign policy.

The move has incited widespread criticism from both parties, as influential Republicans resist any discourse around forcibly annexing the Arctic island.

Amid growing bipartisan opposition, legislative maneuvers are underway to block any military action against Denmark, indicating Trump's strategy faces significant hurdles on Capitol Hill.

