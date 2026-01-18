Greenland Gambit: Trump's Greenland Ambitions Shake Political Arena
Republican lawmakers confront President Trump over his controversial ambition to take control of Greenland. This has sparked fears of disrupting NATO alliances and raised global concerns about U.S. go-it-alone foreign policy. Republican opposition rises, exploring legislative actions to curb Trump's Greenland strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republican lawmakers are locked in a political tussle with President Donald Trump over his controversial ambition to take possession of Greenland, raising alarms about potential fractures in NATO and American foreign policy.
The move has incited widespread criticism from both parties, as influential Republicans resist any discourse around forcibly annexing the Arctic island.
Amid growing bipartisan opposition, legislative maneuvers are underway to block any military action against Denmark, indicating Trump's strategy faces significant hurdles on Capitol Hill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Greenland
- NATO
- republicans
- Dems
- foreign policy
- Denmark
- tariffs
- legislation
- allies
ALSO READ
Greenland Not for Sale: Protestors Rally Across Denmark
Defiant Protests in Denmark and Greenland: 'Greenland is Not for Sale'
U.S. Lawmakers Reassure Denmark Amid Trump's Greenland Ambitions
Denmark's Arctic Command Rebuts Trump's Claims on Greenland
Denmark's Arctic Command Eyes Russian Activities Amid Rising Tensions