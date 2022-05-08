Karnataka orders fire safety audit in 166 govt hospitals

The Karnataka government on Sunday directed officials of 166 District and Taluk government hospitals across the state to conduct a 'Fire Safety Audit' of its premises and receive NOC (no objection certificate) from the Fire and Emergency Services.

The Health Commissioner has issued a circular stating that the hospitals will be granted Rs 50,000 each under 'Rashtriya Aarogya Abhiyan.' During a recent video conference with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all states to assess the COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested conducting a 'Fire Safety Audit', as incidents of fire accidents had increased due to summer heat.

Out of the 166 hospitals that have been instructed to conduct the audit, there are 16 district hospitals and 150 Taluk hospitals, and the health officials have been given a deadline of May 21 to submit an action taken report, Health Minister K Sudhakar's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)