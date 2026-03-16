Assam Election Overhaul: New Faces in Districts
The Election Commission of India transferred five District Election Officers in Assam after announcing the assembly poll schedule. Officers were replaced with IAS officials. The EC demanded a compliance report by Tuesday and ordered that outgoing officers avoid election-related posts until the elections conclude on April 9.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift administrative move, the Election Commission of India has reshuffled five District Election Officers (DEOs) in Assam, just one day after unveiling the assembly poll schedule.
Districts affected include Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri. The now-affected DEOs have been replaced by officials from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
This reshuffle is part of the EC's efforts to ensure efficiency during the upcoming elections, amid expressed dissatisfaction with previous DEO performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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