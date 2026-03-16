Assam Election Overhaul: New Faces in Districts

In a swift administrative move, the Election Commission of India has reshuffled five District Election Officers (DEOs) in Assam, just one day after unveiling the assembly poll schedule.

Districts affected include Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri. The now-affected DEOs have been replaced by officials from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

This reshuffle is part of the EC's efforts to ensure efficiency during the upcoming elections, amid expressed dissatisfaction with previous DEO performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)