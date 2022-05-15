Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled, one wounded - governor
One person was wounded when forces in Ukraine fired at a Russian village close to the border, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.
