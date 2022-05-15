Left Menu

Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled, one wounded - governor

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One person was wounded when forces in Ukraine fired at a Russian village close to the border, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

