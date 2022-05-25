Two people murdered in separate incidents in Odisha

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in Odisha, police said on Wednesday.

A 55-year-old cattle trader from neighboring West Bengal was killed by miscreants at Hatbadra weekly cattle market in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning, they said.

The miscreants looted Rs 20 lakh from the cattle trader and killed him. The deceased cattle trader was identified as Sheikh Jamshed Ali from Jhargram area in West Bengal. Police registered a case of murder and started raids to nab the miscreants, Ratikanta Giri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rairangpur said.

In another incident, the son of a servitor of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri shot dead my miscreants barely 15 meters from the temple on Tuesday night.

The miscreant fired two rounds of the bullet at Shibaram Patra, killing him on the spot, they said.

