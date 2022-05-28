Left Menu

For held for stealing, impersonating as cops

Four men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area here for allegedly stealing valuables from senior citizens by impersonating as policemen, officials said on Saturday. On Thursday, police got a tip-off about the movement of the gang near Indraprastha Park, Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended the four members, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Rajesh Deo said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:32 IST
For held for stealing, impersonating as cops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area here for allegedly stealing valuables from senior citizens by impersonating as policemen, officials said on Saturday. Three caps having the badges of UP Police, Bihar Police and Indian Army were also recovered from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as Nisar Mishkin Sayyed (38), a resident of Ambewali in Maharashtra, Iqbal (27), Salman Ali (27) and Shabir Ali (20), all residents of Deoband in UP, police said.

Sayyed is the kingpin of the gang and was wanted in a MCOCA case registered in Mumbai and four cases of cheating and robbery registered in Nagpur, police said. On Thursday, police got a tip-off about the movement of the gang near Indraprastha Park, Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended the four members, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. During interrogation, they disclosed that two members impersonating as cops would look to target senior citizens. They ask their target to take off their jewellery on the pretext of checking, the DCP said. They would then pack the jewellery in a paper packet and instead of returning the real jewellery, they hand over fake jewellery in a similar packet to the victim, police said. Meanwhile, one of the members stationed at some distance to keep a watch and other gang members would wait with a car or bike to flee, they said.

The gang also target the couriers of the jewellery shops. They pose as crime branch and CBI officers and on the pretext of checking, they rob them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022