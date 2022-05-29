Left Menu

Assam govt to give minority certificates to six religious communities

The Assam government has decided to provide minority certificates to six minority communities in the state, said state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:53 IST
Assam govt to give minority certificates to six religious communities
Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has decided to provide minority certificates to six minority communities in the state, said state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Mahanta said that the people of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis will be provided minority certificates.

"Assam Cabinet has decided to provide minority certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis," said Mahanta. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022