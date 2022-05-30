Home Secretary holds security review meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner, senior officials

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday reviewed the security and law and order situation in the national capital in a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. The meeting started around 3.15 pm in which, officials said, security-related issues and law and order were among the matters discussed.

Asthana is a 1984-batch Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service officer who took charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police in July last year. Senior Delhi police officers of the rank of Special Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police participated in the meeting that lasted about an hour.

Officials who took part in the meeting told ANI that it was a "monthly review meeting" and they gave their presentations. Sources said the Home Secretary would hold monthly review meetings of Delhi Police to take stock of security as well as law and order situation of the national capital, and measures to tackle any challenges. (ANI)

