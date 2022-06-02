Left Menu

Delhi reported 373 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:02 IST
Delhi sees 373 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 373 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city recorded 1,490 active cases and 448 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Two patients died due to COVID-19 in the national capital and the current positivity rate stands at 1.85 per cent.

The bulletin said that 3,85,68,062 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 19,916 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours. India saw a jump of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, recording 3,712 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,745 new COVID cases in the country were recorded on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday, this is for the first time in nearly 22 days that the country's daily COVID count breached the 3,000 mark. The cases had begun to decline after the single-day hike of 3,207 cases on May 9.

A positivity rate of 0.05 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours and the country's COVID-19 active cumulative caseload stood at 19,509. India saw 2,584 recoveries in the last 24 hours the total recoveries reached 4,26,20,394, with the recovery rate standing at 98.74 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

