Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel

Former White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. The case against him is pending.Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:35 IST
