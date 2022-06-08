EU court rejects UK challenge against EU order to recover illegal state aid

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday dismissed a UK challenge against an EU order to recover millions of euros from some multinationals including the London Stock Exchange and ITV which benefited from an illegal exemption in a UK tax scheme.

The Luxembourg-based General Court rejected the UK arguments and backed the European Commission's 2019 decision.

The cases are T-363/19 and T-456/19.

