EU court rejects UK challenge against EU order to recover illegal state aid
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Europe's second-top court on Wednesday dismissed a UK challenge against an EU order to recover millions of euros from some multinationals including the London Stock Exchange and ITV which benefited from an illegal exemption in a UK tax scheme.
The Luxembourg-based General Court rejected the UK arguments and backed the European Commission's 2019 decision.
The cases are T-363/19 and T-456/19.
