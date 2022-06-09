Biden condemns actions of man who threatened Justice Kavanaugh

U.S. President Joe Biden condemns the actions of the man who said he planned to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden “condemns the actions if this individual in the strongest terms,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Any threats of violence or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.”

