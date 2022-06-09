Biden condemns actions of man who threatened Justice Kavanaugh
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden condemns the actions of the man who said he planned to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the White House said Wednesday.
Biden “condemns the actions if this individual in the strongest terms,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Any threats of violence or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Supreme Court
- Brett Kavanaugh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Herschel Walker wins Georgia Republican U.S. Senate primary in test of Trump's sway
Biden says U.S. needs to stand up to gun lobby after Texas school shooting
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
South Korea, U.S. security advisers hold talks after N.Korea fires salvo of missiles
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections