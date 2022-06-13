Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-What's in, and what's out, of the U.S. Senate's gun safety framework

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Sunday they had reached an agreement on a framework for gun safety legislation, potentially the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, following a string of recent high-profile mass shootings. Below are some highlights of what is and what is not covered by the agreement, according to a statement from the group of lawmakers that includes 10 Republicans, enough to overcome the Senate's "filibuster" rule:

Tens of thousands rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S

Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington and at hundreds of rallies across the United States on Saturday to demand that lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month's massacre at a Texas elementary school. In the nation's capital, organizers with March for Our Lives (MFOL) estimated that 40,000 people assembled at the National Mall near the Washington Monument under occasional light rain. The gun safety group was founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Members of white nationalist group charged with planning riot at Idaho pride event

Police in northwest Idaho arrested more than two dozen members of a white nationalist group on Saturday and charged them with planning to stage a riot near a LGBTQ pride event, authorities said. Lee White, police chief in the city of Coeur D'Alene, told reporters 31 members of Patriot Front face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot and additional charges could come later.

Biden warns U.S. inflation could last 'for a while'

President Joe Biden cautioned that U.S. inflation could last "for a while" after data on Friday showed that politically sensitive price pressures unexpectedly accelerated in recent weeks. "We're gonna live with this inflation for a while," Biden said at a Democratic fundraising event in Beverly Hills. "It's gonna come down gradually, but we're going to live with it for a while."

Biden says federal government will fund New Mexico wildfire recovery

The U.S. government will fund New Mexico's full wildfire response, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, speaking from Santa Fe amid anger from survivors over the blaze that was started by federal officials. "We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Biden told elected officials and emergency responders at an afternoon briefing in New Mexico's capital, where he was reviewing efforts to fight the Southwestern state's biggest blaze in recorded history.

U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the AAA showed, extending a surge in fuel costs that is driving rising inflation. The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed.

Trump campaign manager, former state officials to headline Jan. 6 panel's 'Big Lie' hearing

Former President Donald Trump's campaign manager and former officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia will testify on Monday to the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Sunday. The House of Representatives Select Committee will hold its second public hearing this month on Monday starting at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), after a blockbuster session on Thursday night featuring testimony showing that close Trump allies - even his daughter Ivanka - rejected his false claims of voting fraud.

Country singer Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith on Sunday said he has been battling stomach cancer for the past six months and needs time to "breathe, recover and relax." Keith, 60, announced the diagnosis on Twitter, and at least one of his upcoming concerts - at the Ohio State Fair in July - has been canceled.

Gun reform deal forged by U.S. senators, with key Republican backing

In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate. The plan, lauded by President Joe Biden, includes support for state "red flag" laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people, tougher criminal background checks for gun buyers under age 21 and a crackdown on "straw purchases" by people buying weapons for others who could not pass a background check.

Biden says Senate negotiators in gun talks remain 'mildly optimistic'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Senate negotiators trying to hammer out a deal on modest measures to address gun violence were still "mildly optimistic." He made the comment after speaking several times to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who is leading the talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)