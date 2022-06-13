PLA militant surrenders before Manipur CM

A self-styled 'Lt Col' of the proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) surrendered before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh here on Monday.

A homecoming function was held at the Chief Minister's Office Complex here where the PLA militant surrendered before Singh.

Speaking at the homecoming function, the chief minister welcomed the surrendered PLA militant who came forward to join the mainstream.

Singh appealed to all members of the proscribed militant outfits to join the national mainstream by leaving the path of violence. He assured that Manipur Government will implement the assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur.

The function was attended by Manipur Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P Doungel and other high ranking officials.

