UP: Women hold protest over disrupted water supply in Mathura

A group of women from Vrindavan on Monday held a protest in front of Nagar Nigam office here over disrupted water supply in their area, officials said.

The women demonstrators of Ram Nagar Colony also raised slogans against officials of the civic body. Later, the demonstration was withdrawn with a warning that the agitation would be intensified if their demand was overlooked, the officials said.

"The water supply is disrupted owing to some financial wrangle between erstwhile Rajpur Gram Panchayat and Nagar Nigam," Additional City Commissioner Satyendra Tiwari said.

He said power supply of tubewells of the area has been snapped by authorities of the power department owing to non-payment of bills by erstwhile Rajpur Gram Panchayat. The matter is being sorted out and tankers will be used to ensure supply in the area, Tiwari said, adding that the colony has recently been included in Nagar Nigam area.

Meanwhile, some women of Churiana Mohalla (Malin Basti) near Bharatpur gate staged a demonstration at the municipal office for non-supply of water in their area.

They had made a similar demonstration due to disrupted water supply in the area six days ago.

"We were then assured that the problem would be solved within four days. However, nothing has been done so far," Gudiya, one of the demonstrators, said.

