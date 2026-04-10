Tragic Boat Accident in Vrindavan: A Community Mourns

In a tragic incident on Friday, a boat carrying tourists, mainly from Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan. The accident has claimed the lives of at least 10 people, leaving several others missing, according to official reports.

This unfortunate event occurred near Kesi Ghat as the boat collided with a floating pontoon, a remnant of a dismantled pontoon bridge, amid rising water levels. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been in constant communication with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, to facilitate relief and rescue operations.

The incident has evoked deep sorrow and expressions of condolence from various political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the missing tourists, offering solace to affected families during this difficult time.