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Tragic Boat Accident in Vrindavan: A Community Mourns

A boat capsized in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan, leaving at least 10 tourists, mainly from Punjab, dead. Leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, are coordinating relief efforts. The accident has drawn widespread condolences and calls for continued rescue work from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:30 IST
Tragic Boat Accident in Vrindavan: A Community Mourns
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  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, a boat carrying tourists, mainly from Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan. The accident has claimed the lives of at least 10 people, leaving several others missing, according to official reports.

This unfortunate event occurred near Kesi Ghat as the boat collided with a floating pontoon, a remnant of a dismantled pontoon bridge, amid rising water levels. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been in constant communication with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, to facilitate relief and rescue operations.

The incident has evoked deep sorrow and expressions of condolence from various political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the missing tourists, offering solace to affected families during this difficult time.

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