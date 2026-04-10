Tragic Boat Capsize in Vrindavan: 10 Dead, Search Efforts Intensify
A boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan on Friday, resulting in 10 fatalities, 22 injuries, and five people missing. Over 30 tourists from Punjab were onboard. Search operations are ongoing, involving multiple rescue teams. Local and state officials are overseeing the rescue efforts.
- Country:
- India
A devastating incident unfolded on the Yamuna River in Vrindavan when a boat carrying tourists, mostly from Punjab, capsized. The accident has led to the tragic death of at least 10 individuals, with 22 others injured and five missing, as confirmed by local authorities.
The mishap occurred near Kesi Ghat as the boat ventured into deeper waters and collided with a floating pontoon, remnants of a dismantled pontoon bridge. Rescue operations are actively underway, involving police, SDRF, fire services, civil defence teams, and the Army, with NDRF teams expected to join.
Chief Ministers from both Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have expressed condolences and assured necessary assistance. The injured are receiving medical treatment, and dedicated control rooms have been established in Ludhiana and Jagraon to facilitate assistance and coordination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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