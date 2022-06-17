Wikileaks says will appeal Assange extradition
Wikileaks said Julian Assange would appeal his extradition from Britain to the United States. "Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system," a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter accounts said.
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Wikileaks said Julian Assange would appeal his extradition from Britain to the United States.
"Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system," a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter accounts said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Wikileaks
- United States
- Julian Assange
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
Britain’s Queen thanks Commonwealth for Platinum Jubilee goodwill
FACTBOX-Notable quotes of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
FACTBOX-Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch
Key facts about Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch