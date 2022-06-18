Left Menu

USAID chief meets Indian social activist Nikhil Dey

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 04:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 04:21 IST
USAID chief meets Indian social activist Nikhil Dey
  • Country:
  • United States

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, a top Biden administration official, has met with an Indian social activist to discuss challenges being faced by democracy, according to an official note.

Power met Nikhil Dey, a founding member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and the National Campaign For People's Right to Information (NCPRI) in India.

Dey is also a former member of the Open Government Partnership Steering Committee. The meeting was held here on Thursday.

Power and Dey discussed challenges facing democracy and anti-corruption work in India and around the world, a statement said.

''They discussed the importance of protection and legal defence for activists and journalists operating in difficult environments and the need for continued progress on open government and social accountability,'' USAID said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022