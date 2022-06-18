USAID chief meets Indian social activist Nikhil Dey
USAID Administrator Samantha Power, a top Biden administration official, has met with an Indian social activist to discuss challenges being faced by democracy, according to an official note.
Power met Nikhil Dey, a founding member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and the National Campaign For People's Right to Information (NCPRI) in India.
Dey is also a former member of the Open Government Partnership Steering Committee. The meeting was held here on Thursday.
Power and Dey discussed challenges facing democracy and anti-corruption work in India and around the world, a statement said.
''They discussed the importance of protection and legal defence for activists and journalists operating in difficult environments and the need for continued progress on open government and social accountability,'' USAID said in a statement.
