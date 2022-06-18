Left Menu

Army’s Northern Commander reviews preparedness for upcoming Amarnath yatra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:31 IST
Army’s Northern Commander reviews preparedness for upcoming Amarnath yatra
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the counter-insurgency force (Delta) headquarters in Ramban district and reviewed its operational preparedness for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath yatra, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the northern commander also reviewed the overall security situation in the area and exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the anti-national elements, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by General Officer Commanding, CIF(Delta) and commanders regarding various actions being undertaken by the force to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The commander interacted with the soldiers who are deployed for counter terrorism operations and obtained feedback on operations, training, weapons, equipment and administrative issues, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi commended all ranks for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standards of professionalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022