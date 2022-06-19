Irish PM Martin warns Britain over its N.Ireland law
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Sunday it would be "very serious" if it enacted a new law to unilaterally change part of a Brexit deal to try to ease trade with Northern Ireland, and urged the government to resume talks. "If this bill is enacted, I think we're in a very serious situation," he told the BBC.
"What now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the European Union."
