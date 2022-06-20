Left Menu

Japan court rules barring same-sex marriage not unconstitutional in LGBTQ rights setback

An Osaka court on Monday ruled that Japan's ban on same-sex marriage was not "unconstitutional", dealing a blow to LGBTQ rights activists in the only Group of Seven nation that doesn't allow people of the same gender to marry.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-06-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 11:25 IST
Japan court rules barring same-sex marriage not unconstitutional in LGBTQ rights setback
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An Osaka court on Monday ruled that Japan's ban on same-sex marriage was not "unconstitutional", dealing a blow to LGBTQ rights activists in the only Group of Seven nation that doesn't allow people of the same gender to marry. Three same-sex couples had filed the case in the Osaka district court, only the second to be heard on the issue in Japan. As well as dismissing their claim the ban contravenes Japan's constitution, the court rejected their claim for 1 million yen ($7,414) in damages.

The ruling dashes activists' hopes of raising pressure on Japan's government to address the issue after a Sapporo court in March 2021 decided in favor of a claim that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. Japan's constitution defines marriage as being based on "the mutual consent of both sexes", but increasing public support in opinion polls for same-sex marriage, and the introduction of partnership rights for same-sex couples in the capital of Tokyo last week, had increased activists' and lawyers' hopes in the Osaka case. ($1 = 134.8800 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022