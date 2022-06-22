Russia, Turkey agree to more consultations on grain exports from Ukraine
Russian and Turkish delegations have agreed to continue consultations on safe vessel departures and grain exports from Ukrainian ports, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its grain shipments have stalled and tonnes of grain has been trapped in silos since Russia sent troops into the country.
Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for the shortage.
