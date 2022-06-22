Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Punjab in arms seizure case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at seven locations in Punjab in connection with a case of arms recovery in Haryana.

The case relates to the seizure of IEDs and arms and ammunition from Batrara toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal.

Three IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, 31 live rounds, six mobiles and Rs 1.30 lakh were recovered and four persons were apprehended from a white Innova car, an NIA spokesperson said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Pakistan-based operative of the BKI (Babar Khalsa International) Harvinder Singh coordinated the delivery of explosives, arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India, in connivance with the arrested accused, the NIA said.

During the searches at Ludhiana, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur, digital devices, details of financial transactions and property and other incriminating material was seized, it said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

