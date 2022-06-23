Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. HHS Says Expanding Monkeypox Testing Capacity To Five Commercial Laboratory Companies

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 04:15 IST
* U.S. HHS EXPANDING MONKEYPOX TESTING CAPACITY TO FIVE COMMERCIAL LABORATORY COMPANIES

* U.S. HHS SAYS COMPANIES INCLUDE AEGIS SCIENCE, LABCORP, MAYO CLINIC LABORATORIES, QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND SONIC HEALTHCARE * U.S. HHS SAYS AS OF TUESDAY, JUNE 21 THERE HAVE BEEN 142 REPORTED MONKEYPOX CASES IN THE UNITED STATES ACROSS 24 STATES AND WASHINGTON, D.C.

