BRIEF-U.S. HHS Says Expanding Monkeypox Testing Capacity To Five Commercial Laboratory Companies

* U.S. HHS EXPANDING MONKEYPOX TESTING CAPACITY TO FIVE COMMERCIAL LABORATORY COMPANIES

* U.S. HHS SAYS COMPANIES INCLUDE AEGIS SCIENCE, LABCORP, MAYO CLINIC LABORATORIES, QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND SONIC HEALTHCARE * U.S. HHS SAYS AS OF TUESDAY, JUNE 21 THERE HAVE BEEN 142 REPORTED MONKEYPOX CASES IN THE UNITED STATES ACROSS 24 STATES AND WASHINGTON, D.C.

