Ukraine grain exports 44% down so far in June -ministry

Ukrainian grain exports in the first 22 days of June fell by around 44% from a year earlier to 1.11 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volumes included 978,000 tonnes of corn, 104,000 tonnes of wheat and 24,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed. Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched an invasion on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: FAO/Alberto Conti
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched an invasion on Feb. 24. Moscow calls its action a special military operation. May export volumes fell to about 1.7 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched an invasion on Feb. 24. Moscow calls its action a special military operation. May export volumes fell to about 1.7 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

