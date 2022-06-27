Left Menu

Biden signs memorandum to combat illegal fishing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 23:42 IST
Biden signs memorandum to combat illegal fishing
U.S. President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum to combat illegal fishing, senior U.S. administration officials said on Monday.

The officials told reporters in a briefing the memorandum directs U.S. agencies to work with international partners to crack down on illegal fishing, and they said China had a responsibility to enforce measures against the practice.

