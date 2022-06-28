Villager shot dead by Maoists on suspicion of being police informer
- Country:
- India
A villager was shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday on suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said.
Budhnath Hasa Purty was shot dead by the Maoists, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.
The victim was ploughing his field near his house in Halmad village when Maoists armed with firearms arrived, the SP said, adding that Purty tried to flee but was caught by the ultras near his house and shot dead.
Purty is survived by his wife and two-year-old child.
Purty had been living in Chakradharpur town for long in view of Naxal activities but recently returned to his village.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
KIYG 2021: Jharkhand's impoverished hockey girls beat odds, win hearts with their grit and skill
Jharkhand by-election: Mandar braces for triangular fight
PIL filed before Jharkhand HC seeking NIA probe into Ranchi violence
Ranchi violence: Jharkhand Governor takes stock of situation, questions police over lack of action against agitators
Lightning kills 2 children in Jharkhand