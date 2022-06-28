Left Menu

Villager shot dead by Maoists on suspicion of being police informer

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:50 IST
A villager was shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday on suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said.

Budhnath Hasa Purty was shot dead by the Maoists, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The victim was ploughing his field near his house in Halmad village when Maoists armed with firearms arrived, the SP said, adding that Purty tried to flee but was caught by the ultras near his house and shot dead.

Purty is survived by his wife and two-year-old child.

Purty had been living in Chakradharpur town for long in view of Naxal activities but recently returned to his village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

